Copia Wealth Management Buys 388 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

