Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 3,709 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

