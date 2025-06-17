Copia Wealth Management Invests $48,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

