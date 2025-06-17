Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.
