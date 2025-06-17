Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAIY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.