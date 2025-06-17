Louisbourg Investments Inc. Buys 13,245 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 260.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9,983.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.61 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

