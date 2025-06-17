Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1%

TLTZY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

