Copia Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,743,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

