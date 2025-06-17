Copia Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Copia Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFIG opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

