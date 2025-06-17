3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.
3SBio Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TRSBF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.
About 3SBio
