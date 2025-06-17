3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in May

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.

3SBio Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRSBF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

