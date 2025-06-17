Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Update

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,249,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Down 1.3%

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

UNBLF stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $96.80.

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.