Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Update

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,249,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.
