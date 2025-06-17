Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 1,056,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,376,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
