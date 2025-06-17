Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Mirasol Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50. Insiders bought 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Stories

