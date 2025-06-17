Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 23,876,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 35,188,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
