GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 161,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 753,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

GENinCode Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.02.

Get GENinCode alerts:

GENinCode (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX (2.53) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. GENinCode had a negative net margin of 228.70% and a negative return on equity of 289.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GENinCode Plc will post -7.1299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.