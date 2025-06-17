TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 842.7 days.

TCL Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

