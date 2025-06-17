Copia Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Copia Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,203,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.4%

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

