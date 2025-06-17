Copia Wealth Management Grows Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth $832,000.

Shares of NLR stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

