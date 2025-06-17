Breakwater Investment Management Purchases 1,546 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $40.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

