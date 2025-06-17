Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.1% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $6,406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $21,607,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

