Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Bought by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.