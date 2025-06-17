Copia Wealth Management Purchases 3,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.9%

EWA opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.