Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 4,609 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

