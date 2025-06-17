Louisbourg Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,122 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 1.8% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $973,591,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,159,000 after buying an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $154,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after buying an additional 1,930,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after buying an additional 1,782,034 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

