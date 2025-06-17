Inscription Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,625 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 88.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

