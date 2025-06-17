Inscription Capital LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,760.90. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $542,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

