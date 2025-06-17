Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

