53,426 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 685,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.41%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

