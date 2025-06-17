WD Rutherford LLC Purchases Shares of 2,160 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Reddit by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,952,523.60. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,364,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,909.04. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,134 shares of company stock valued at $56,714,433 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $230.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

