3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 35.5% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.