AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,510,000 after buying an additional 348,193 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

