Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.95% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $74.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

