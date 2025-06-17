Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $233.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

