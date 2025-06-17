Vicus Capital Has $3.58 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

