Vicus Capital Sells 39,261 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

