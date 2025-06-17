Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.