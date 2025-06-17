AA Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,645 shares of company stock worth $26,979,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

