Vicus Capital Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 88,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

IDV stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

