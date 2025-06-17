Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

