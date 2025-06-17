Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

