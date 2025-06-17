AA Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

