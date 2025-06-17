51,612 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 136,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

