Vista Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,310 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

