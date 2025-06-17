Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $87.50.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.