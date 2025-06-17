Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.4% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

ITA opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

