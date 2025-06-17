Vicus Capital Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.