Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 53 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,005.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $950.17 and a 200-day moving average of $972.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

