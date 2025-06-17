Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,723 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IEI opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.