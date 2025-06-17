Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,723 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
IEI opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.