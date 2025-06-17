iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.