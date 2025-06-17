669 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.9%

MORN stock opened at $301.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,427,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

