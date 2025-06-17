Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

